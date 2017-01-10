High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Harley-Davidson, Inc., (NYSE: HOG), with a large market cap of 10375.12. Harley-Davidson, Inc. is in the industry Recreational Vehicles and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/5/1987. Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s price right now is 58.41 (a change of 0.45% and change from open, 0.05%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.14% and for the month at 1.93%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.42%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 14.12%. The 52 week high reached -5.78% and the low went to 65.47%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.33%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.23%, and for the quarter it has been 16.97%. For the half year, Harley-Davidson, Inc. has seen performance at 21.03%. For the year to date it is -0.33%, so does a target price of 56.64 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Harley-Davidson, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.44, combined with a forward P/E of 13.77. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.59, P/S is 1.71, P/B is 5.21, P/cash is 13.05 and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.83.

With a current trading price of 58.41, the company has a dividend yield of 2.41%, representing a payout ratio of 36.00%. The EPS is at 3.77, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.98% after being -4.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 27.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.70%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -7.30%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -3.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 35.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.70%, and return of investment of 8.70%. Long term debt is 2.6, with total debt totaling 3.48. However Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 40.10%, with the operating margin at 17.30%. A healthy profit margin of 11.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 95.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 178.42, with the number of shares float at 175.57.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2226.01, with the volume today at 138750. The related volume is 0.36. The day high today has been -5.78% and the low, 6.00%. The GAP is 0.40%.

