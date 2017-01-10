High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Harris Corporation, (NYSE: HRS), with a large market cap of 12655.15. Harris Corporation is in the industry Communication Equipment and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/31/1981. Harris Corporation’s price right now is 101.47 (a change of -0.66% and change from open, -0.77%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.41% and for the month at 1.21%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.50%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 14.94%. The 52 week high reached -5.64% and the low went to 46.35%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.32%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.66%, and for the quarter it has been 10.84%. For the half year, Harris Corporation has seen performance at 22.31%. For the year to date it is -0.32%, so does a target price of 109.9 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Harris Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 36.05, combined with a forward P/E of 16.12. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.86, P/S is 1.71, P/B is 4.15, P/cash is 44.56 and finally P/Free cash flow is 26.31.

With a current trading price of 101.47, the company has a dividend yield of 2.08%, representing a payout ratio of 75.00%. The EPS is at 2.83, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.24% after being -11.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -10.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 41.80%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.40%.

Harris Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -3.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.80%, and return of investment of 6.90%. Long term debt is 1.34, with total debt totaling 1.47. However Harris Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 0.8.

The gross margin is 31.30%, with the operating margin at 10.60%. A healthy profit margin of 4.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 86.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 123.9, with the number of shares float at 123.61.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 715.13, with the volume today at 52744. The related volume is 0.42. The day high today has been -5.64% and the low, 14.73%. The GAP is 0.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.