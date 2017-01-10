High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Hasbro, Inc., (NASDAQ: HAS), with a large market cap of 10411.73. Hasbro, Inc. is in the industry Toys & Games and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/18/1984. Hasbro, Inc.’s price right now is 82.61 (a change of 0.02% and change from open, -0.25%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.96% and for the month at 2.38%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.72%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.69%. The 52 week high reached -6.08% and the low went to 26.02%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 6.18%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -4.53%, and for the quarter it has been 4.81%. For the half year, Hasbro, Inc. has seen performance at -2.18%. For the year to date it is 6.18%, so does a target price of 86.9 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Hasbro, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 19.62, combined with a forward P/E of 18.32. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.72, P/S is 2.14, P/B is 5.95, P/cash is 12.54 and finally P/Free cash flow is 42.29.

With a current trading price of 82.61, the company has a dividend yield of 2.47%, representing a payout ratio of 46.70%. The EPS is at 4.21, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.31% after being 11.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 5.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.40%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 23.90%.

Hasbro, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 14.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 2.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 32.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.60%, and return of investment of 15.80%. Long term debt is 0.69, with total debt totaling 0.99. However Hasbro, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 61.80%, with the operating margin at 16.30%. A healthy profit margin of 11.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 126.05, with the number of shares float at 111.81.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1511.49, with the volume today at 128378. The related volume is 0.5. The day high today has been -6.08% and the low, 7.01%. The GAP is 0.27%.

