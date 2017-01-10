High Market Cap Stock of the Day – HCA Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is HCA Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: HCA), with a large market cap of 29643.14. HCA Holdings, Inc. is in the industry Hospitals and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/10/2011. HCA Holdings, Inc.’s price right now is 78.09 (a change of -1.05% and change from open, -0.95%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.80% and for the month at 2.06%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.79%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 1.65%. The 52 week high reached -6.69% and the low went to 30.00%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 6.62%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 9.67%, and for the quarter it has been 6.32%. For the half year, HCA Holdings, Inc. has seen performance at 0.97%. For the year to date it is 6.62%, so does a target price of 89.52 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether HCA Holdings, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.47, combined with a forward P/E of 11.09. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.09, P/S is 0.72, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is 43.79 and finally P/Free cash flow is 10.5.

With a current trading price of 78.09, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 6.33, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.00% after being 19.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.49%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 50.70%.

HCA Holdings, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -32.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.70%, and return of investment of 18.90%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However HCA Holdings, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.7 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 83.40%, with the operating margin at 14.40%. A healthy profit margin of 6.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 18.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 71.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 375.61, with the number of shares float at 303.04.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3381.82, with the volume today at 347830. The related volume is 0.59. The day high today has been -3.91% and the low, 16.55%. The GAP is -0.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.