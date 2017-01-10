High Market Cap Stock of the Day – HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is HCP, Inc., (NYSE: HCP), with a large market cap of 14385.8. HCP, Inc. is in the industry REIT – Healthcare Facilities and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/5/1987. HCP, Inc.’s price right now is 30.4 (a change of -1.35% and change from open, -1.15%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.36% and for the month at 2.38%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.90%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -3.51%. The 52 week high reached -16.43% and the low went to 38.82%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.67%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.26%, and for the quarter it has been -4.63%. For the half year, HCP, Inc. has seen performance at -4.87%. For the year to date it is 3.67%, so does a target price of 30.08 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether HCP, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 36.25. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 5.48, P/B is 1.57, P/cash is 108.25 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 30.4, the company has a dividend yield of 4.80%, representing a payout ratio of 157.10%. The EPS is at -0.07, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -40.06% after being -162.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -27.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.00%.

HCP, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 15.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.20%, and return of investment of -0.50%. Long term debt is 1.04, with total debt totaling 1.19. However HCP, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 72.60%, with the operating margin at 44.30%. A healthy profit margin of 26.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 466.92, with the number of shares float at 465.84.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4243.39, with the volume today at 522280. The related volume is 0.71. The day high today has been -4.79% and the low, 10.09%. The GAP is -0.19%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.