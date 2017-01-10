High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Henry Schein, Inc., (NASDAQ: HSIC), with a large market cap of 12619.31. Henry Schein, Inc. is in the industry Medical Equipment Wholesale and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/3/1995. Henry Schein, Inc.’s price right now is 157.09 (a change of -0.10% and change from open, -0.19%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.72% and for the month at 1.48%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.51%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -4.88%. The 52 week high reached -14.16% and the low went to 10.13%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 3.65%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.30%, and for the quarter it has been -2.79%. For the half year, Henry Schein, Inc. has seen performance at -13.49%. For the year to date it is 3.65%, so does a target price of 171.86 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Henry Schein, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 26.12, combined with a forward P/E of 21.68. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.33, P/S is 1.12, P/B is 4.39, P/cash is 165.61 and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.56.

With a current trading price of 157.09, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 6.02, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.28% after being 4.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.21%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.50%.

Henry Schein, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 17.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.50%, and return of investment of 14.10%. Long term debt is 0.25, with total debt totaling 0.37. However Henry Schein, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 28.10%, with the operating margin at 6.70%. A healthy profit margin of 4.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 80.25, with the number of shares float at 79.48.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 837.25, with the volume today at 138609. The related volume is 0.98. The day high today has been -4.10% and the low, 7.43%. The GAP is 0.09%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.