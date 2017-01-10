High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Hess Corporation, (NYSE: HES), with a large market cap of 19252.16. Hess Corporation is in the industry Independent Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/6/1983. Hess Corporation’s price right now is 60.75 (a change of 0.23% and change from open, -0.12%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.50% and for the month at 2.46%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.31%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.42%. The 52 week high reached -6.97% and the low went to 90.97%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.70%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.16%, and for the quarter it has been 14.66%. For the half year, Hess Corporation has seen performance at 9.11%. For the year to date it is -2.70%, so does a target price of 64.92 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Hess Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of *TBA. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.97, P/B is 0.96, P/cash is 5.46 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 60.75, the company has a dividend yield of 1.65%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -10.54, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 39.40% after being -299.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -29.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -19.40%.

Hess Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -27.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -28.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -15.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of -9.00%, and return of investment of -10.30%. Long term debt is 0.34, with total debt totaling 0.37. However Hess Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 77.30%, with the operating margin at -84.40%. A healthy profit margin of -63.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 12.56%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 317.64, with the number of shares float at 280.43.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3970.23, with the volume today at 336662. The related volume is 0.49. The day high today has been -6.97% and the low, 32.42%. The GAP is 0.35%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.