High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, (NYSE: HPE), with a large market cap of 38306.2. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is in the industry Diversified Computer Systems and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/19/2015. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s price right now is 22.71 (a change of 0.66% and change from open, 0.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.68% and for the month at 1.88%. The 20 day simple moving average is -2.64%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 10.87%. The 52 week high reached -8.15% and the low went to 97.64%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.51%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -8.35%, and for the quarter it has been 1.25%. For the half year, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has seen performance at 17.24%. For the year to date it is -2.51%, so does a target price of 24.64 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.3, combined with a forward P/E of 10.89. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 7.53, P/S is 0.76, P/B is 1.22, P/cash is 2.41 and finally P/Free cash flow is 29.35.

With a current trading price of 22.71, the company has a dividend yield of 1.02%, representing a payout ratio of 12.30%. The EPS is at 1.83, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 1.17% after being 35.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is *TBA, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 1.63%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -78.30%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -7.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.00%, and return of investment of 6.80%. Long term debt is 0.4, with total debt totaling 0.51. However Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.3 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 29.20%, with the operating margin at 8.30%. A healthy profit margin of 6.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 81.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1697.97, with the number of shares float at 1660.31.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 11342.49, with the volume today at 1067290. The related volume is 0.54. The day high today has been -8.15% and the low, 5.81%. The GAP is 0.58%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.