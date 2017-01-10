High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., (NYSE: HLT), with a large market cap of 18743.83. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is in the industry Lodging and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/12/2013. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s price right now is 56.78 (a change of -0.32% and change from open, -0.32%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.64% and for the month at 1.96%. The 20 day simple moving average is 8.70%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.82%. The 52 week high reached -4.99% and the low went to 73.38%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.05%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.66%, and for the quarter it has been 24.13%. For the half year, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has seen performance at 19.03%. For the year to date it is 2.05%, so does a target price of *TBA seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 12.13, combined with a forward P/E of 31.93. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.13, P/S is 1.62, P/B is 2.88, P/cash is 21.82 and finally P/Free cash flow is 30.48.

With a current trading price of 56.78, the company has a dividend yield of 1.47%, representing a payout ratio of 17.80%. The EPS is at 4.7, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -32.12% after being 108.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 61.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.74%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -33.20%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 6.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 24.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.00%, and return of investment of 12.00%. Long term debt is 1.57, with total debt totaling 1.6. However Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 62.10%, with the operating margin at 16.70%. A healthy profit margin of 13.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 329.07, with the number of shares float at 174.96.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4744, with the volume today at 178267. The related volume is 0.22. The day high today has been -4.99% and the low, 27.32%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.