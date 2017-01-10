High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Hologic, Inc., (NASDAQ: HOLX), with a large market cap of 11117.48. Hologic, Inc. is in the industry Medical Appliances & Equipment and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Hologic, Inc.’s price right now is 40.25 (a change of 0.50% and change from open, 0.60%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.32% and for the month at 1.55%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.98%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.77%. The 52 week high reached -1.85% and the low went to 26.41%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.17%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.69%, and for the quarter it has been 0.78%. For the half year, Hologic, Inc. has seen performance at 12.47%. For the year to date it is -0.17%, so does a target price of 44.46 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Hologic, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 34.62, combined with a forward P/E of 17.14. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.52, P/S is 3.92, P/B is 5.19, P/cash is 20.27 and finally P/Free cash flow is 16.14.

With a current trading price of 40.25, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 1.16, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.75% after being 154.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 14.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.84%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 282.90%.

Hologic, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 9.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 15.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.50%, and return of investment of 8.40%. Long term debt is 1.42, with total debt totaling 1.56. However Hologic, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 55.20%, with the operating margin at 19.20%. A healthy profit margin of 11.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 97.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 277.59, with the number of shares float at 276.57.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2585.35, with the volume today at 186247. The related volume is 0.43. The day high today has been -1.85% and the low, 14.51%. The GAP is -0.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.