High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Honeywell International Inc., (NYSE: HON), with a large market cap of 89772.94. Honeywell International Inc. is in the industry Diversified Machinery and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1970. Honeywell International Inc.’s price right now is 117.27 (a change of -0.24% and change from open, -0.05%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.13% and for the month at 1.21%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.99%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 3.33%. The 52 week high reached -1.21% and the low went to 27.91%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.47%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.89%, and for the quarter it has been 10.57%. For the half year, Honeywell International Inc. has seen performance at 0.24%. For the year to date it is 1.47%, so does a target price of 128.8 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Honeywell International Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.37, combined with a forward P/E of 16.72. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.39, P/S is 2.28, P/B is 4.68, P/cash is 10.41 and finally P/Free cash flow is 104.27.

With a current trading price of 117.27, the company has a dividend yield of 2.26%, representing a payout ratio of 45.90%. The EPS is at 6.4, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.50% after being 13.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 19.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.69%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 0.00%.

Honeywell International Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 26.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.70%, and return of investment of 16.00%. Long term debt is 0.5, with total debt totaling 0.83. However Honeywell International Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 31.90%, with the operating margin at 16.90%. A healthy profit margin of 12.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 76.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 763.7, with the number of shares float at 759.96.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3657.94, with the volume today at 423136. The related volume is 0.66. The day high today has been -1.21% and the low, 9.22%. The GAP is -0.19%.

