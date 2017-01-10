High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Hormel Foods Corporation, (NYSE: HRL), with a large market cap of 18721.49. Hormel Foods Corporation is in the industry Meat Products and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1990. Hormel Foods Corporation’s price right now is 35.2 (a change of -1.07% and change from open, -0.62%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.06% and for the month at 1.75%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.74%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -4.42%. The 52 week high reached -22.12% and the low went to 6.09%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.21%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 5.05%, and for the quarter it has been -4.63%. For the half year, Hormel Foods Corporation has seen performance at -1.54%. For the year to date it is 2.21%, so does a target price of 39.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Hormel Foods Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.68, combined with a forward P/E of 20.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.78, P/S is 1.97, P/B is 4.23, P/cash is 45.09 and finally P/Free cash flow is 42.47.

With a current trading price of 35.2, the company has a dividend yield of 1.91%, representing a payout ratio of 29.70%. The EPS is at 1.64, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.35% after being 29.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 13.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.79%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.40%.

Hormel Foods Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 20.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 14.30%, and return of investment of 19.10%. Long term debt is 0.06, with total debt totaling 0.06. However Hormel Foods Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.9 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 22.70%, with the operating margin at 13.90%. A healthy profit margin of 9.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 35.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 526.18, with the number of shares float at 268.54.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2619.86, with the volume today at 356341. The related volume is 0.78. The day high today has been -9.37% and the low, 6.09%. The GAP is -0.45%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.