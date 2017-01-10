High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc., (NYSE: HST), with a large market cap of 13650. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is in the industry REIT – Hotel/Motel and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 4/6/1983. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s price right now is 18.28 (a change of 0.44% and change from open, 0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.75% and for the month at 2.14%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.17%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 12.67%. The 52 week high reached -6.16% and the low went to 58.22%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -3.40%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -2.52%, and for the quarter it has been 19.07%. For the half year, Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has seen performance at 9.95%. For the year to date it is -3.40%, so does a target price of 17.79 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.01, combined with a forward P/E of 26.76. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.52, P/B is 1.9, P/cash is 40.15 and finally P/Free cash flow is 56.4.

With a current trading price of 18.28, the company has a dividend yield of 5.49%, representing a payout ratio of 74.80%. The EPS is at 1.07, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -31.31% after being -23.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 41.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 26.80%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 11.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.90%, and return of investment of 5.90%. Long term debt is 0.53, with total debt totaling 0.53. However Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 12.50%. A healthy profit margin of 14.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.90%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 750, with the number of shares float at 725.88.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 10468.56, with the volume today at 1398701. The related volume is 0.77. The day high today has been -6.16% and the low, 26.10%. The GAP is 0.11%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.