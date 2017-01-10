High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE:HNP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Huaneng Power International, Inc., (NYSE: HNP), with a large market cap of 13881.98. Huaneng Power International, Inc. is in the industry Electric Utilities and sector Utilities. The home country is China, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/6/1994. Huaneng Power International, Inc.’s price right now is 25.99 (a change of 1.40% and change from open, 0.58%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.95% and for the month at 0.94%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.43%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.48%. The 52 week high reached -31.23% and the low went to 13.77%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -1.57%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.77%, and for the quarter it has been 1.34%. For the half year, Huaneng Power International, Inc. has seen performance at 7.78%. For the year to date it is -1.57%, so does a target price of 23.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Huaneng Power International, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 6.05, combined with a forward P/E of 13.89. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.46, P/S is 0.83, P/B is 0.8, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is 5.42.

With a current trading price of 25.99, the company has a dividend yield of 11.28%, representing a payout ratio of 64.40%. The EPS is at 4.24, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -37.77% after being 23.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 27.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.10%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -16.10%.

Huaneng Power International, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -21.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.60%, and return of investment of 9.20%. Long term debt is 0.99, with total debt totaling 1.96. However Huaneng Power International, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.3 and a quick ratio of 0.2.

The gross margin is 97.20%, with the operating margin at 21.10%. A healthy profit margin of 9.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 2.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 541.63, with the number of shares float at 104.51.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 75.25, with the volume today at 23607. The related volume is 1.8. The day high today has been -1.33% and the low, 9.66%. The GAP is 0.82%.

