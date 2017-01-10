High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Huntington Bancshares Incorporated, (NASDAQ: HBAN), with a large market cap of 14416.64. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is in the industry Regional – Midwest Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s price right now is 13.34 (a change of 0.15% and change from open, -0.07%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.24% and for the month at 2.12%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.95%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 29.88%. The 52 week high reached -1.77% and the low went to 75.18%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.76%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.44%, and for the quarter it has been 31.76%. For the half year, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has seen performance at 52.51%. For the year to date it is 0.76%, so does a target price of 14.13 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.58, combined with a forward P/E of 13.93. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.73, P/S is 6.11, P/B is 1.34, P/cash is 8.24 and finally P/Free cash flow is 14.2.

With a current trading price of 13.34, the company has a dividend yield of 2.40%, representing a payout ratio of 38.40%. The EPS is at 0.72, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 33.15% after being 12.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 33.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.77%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -35.80%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 28.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -0.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.70%, and return of investment of 12.30%. Long term debt is 0.97, with total debt totaling 0.97. However Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 83.80%. A healthy profit margin of 25.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 70.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1082.33, with the number of shares float at 1074.1.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 14507.77, with the volume today at 2038597. The related volume is 0.83. The day high today has been -1.77% and the low, 33.27%. The GAP is 0.23%.

