High Market Cap Stock of the Day – IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., (NASDAQ: IDXX), with a large market cap of 10699.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is in the industry Diagnostic Substances and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/24/1991. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s price right now is 120.17 (a change of 0.97% and change from open, 0.86%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.63% and for the month at 1.74%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.40%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.23%. The 52 week high reached -1.31% and the low went to 89.30%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.49%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.85%, and for the quarter it has been 3.21%. For the half year, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has seen performance at 25.81%. For the year to date it is 1.49%, so does a target price of 120.6 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 50.6, combined with a forward P/E of 41.95. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.37, P/S is 6.18, P/B is 195.11, P/cash is 27.33 and finally P/Free cash flow is 44.03.

With a current trading price of 120.17, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.35, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 19.20% after being 14.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 11.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 15.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 30.10%.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -765.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 14.40%, and return of investment of 22.10%. Long term debt is 9.1, with total debt totaling 17.99. However IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 0.9.

The gross margin is 55.00%, with the operating margin at 19.20%. A healthy profit margin of 12.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 89.89, with the number of shares float at 88.22.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 868.05, with the volume today at 122865. The related volume is 0.84. The day high today has been -1.31% and the low, 17.30%. The GAP is 0.10%.

