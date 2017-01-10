High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Illinois Tool Works Inc., (NYSE: ITW), with a large market cap of 43225.98. Illinois Tool Works Inc. is in the industry Diversified Machinery and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/5/1987. Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s price right now is 122.59 (a change of 0.25% and change from open, 0.19%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.49% and for the month at 1.29%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.34%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.81%. The 52 week high reached -3.72% and the low went to 58.28%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.15%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.92%, and for the quarter it has been 4.88%. For the half year, Illinois Tool Works Inc. has seen performance at 13.38%. For the year to date it is -0.15%, so does a target price of 129.13 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Illinois Tool Works Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 22.29, combined with a forward P/E of 19.9. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.44, P/S is 3.21, P/B is 9.03, P/cash is 18.8 and finally P/Free cash flow is 34.01.

With a current trading price of 122.59, the company has a dividend yield of 2.13%, representing a payout ratio of 41.70%. The EPS is at 5.49, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.26% after being 9.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 12.20%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.15%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.10%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 39.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 12.70%, and return of investment of 16.20%. Long term debt is 1.32, with total debt totaling 1.61. However Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.4.

The gross margin is 41.90%, with the operating margin at 22.30%. A healthy profit margin of 14.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 76.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 353.5, with the number of shares float at 349.91.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1550.22, with the volume today at 108147. The related volume is 0.4. The day high today has been -3.72% and the low, 10.49%. The GAP is 0.07%.

