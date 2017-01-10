High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Illumina, Inc., (NASDAQ: ILMN), with a large market cap of 20764.62. Illumina, Inc. is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/28/2000. Illumina, Inc.’s price right now is 162 (a change of 14.46% and change from open, 0.25%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.25% and for the month at 2.69%. The 20 day simple moving average is 22.35%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.31%. The 52 week high reached -13.31% and the low went to 35.71%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 10.54%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 16.00%, and for the quarter it has been -23.28%. For the half year, Illumina, Inc. has seen performance at 1.36%. For the year to date it is 10.54%, so does a target price of 140.41 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Illumina, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 47.32, combined with a forward P/E of 38.73. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.26, P/S is 8.76, P/B is 9.27, P/cash is 13.52 and finally P/Free cash flow is 49.21.

With a current trading price of 162, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 2.99, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.12% after being 30.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 28.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 14.51%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 10.40%.

Illumina, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 19.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 21.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.30%, and return of investment of 16.60%. Long term debt is 0.46, with total debt totaling 0.47. However Illumina, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.6 and a quick ratio of 3.1.

The gross margin is 69.90%, with the operating margin at 24.80%. A healthy profit margin of 18.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 146.71, with the number of shares float at 145.15.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1601.23, with the volume today at 2452531. The related volume is 9.04. The day high today has been 11.39% and the low, 35.71%. The GAP is 14.17%.

