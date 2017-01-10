High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Imperial Oil Limited, (NYSE: IMO), with a large market cap of 29262.97. Imperial Oil Limited is in the industry Major Integrated Oil & Gas and sector Basic Materials. The home country is Canada, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/16/1986. Imperial Oil Limited’s price right now is 34.82 (a change of 0.49% and change from open, -0.06%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.31% and for the month at 1.79%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.12%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.55%. The 52 week high reached -5.51% and the low went to 37.73%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.32%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.86%, and for the quarter it has been 7.71%. For the half year, Imperial Oil Limited has seen performance at 10.34%. For the year to date it is -0.32%, so does a target price of 35.4 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Imperial Oil Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 47.4, combined with a forward P/E of 19.3. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4, P/S is 1.59, P/B is 1.62, P/cash is 155.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 34.82, the company has a dividend yield of 1.30%, representing a payout ratio of 59.70%. The EPS is at 0.73, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 217.70% after being -70.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -12.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.84%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 109.40%.

Imperial Oil Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -6.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 3.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.90%, and return of investment of 3.40%. Long term debt is 0.29, with total debt totaling 0.3. However Imperial Oil Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.7.

The gross margin is 12.40%, with the operating margin at 0.70%. A healthy profit margin of 3.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 69.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 18.10%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 844.53, with the number of shares float at 256.72.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 144.48, with the volume today at 14213. The related volume is 0.56. The day high today has been -5.51% and the low, 11.07%. The GAP is 0.55%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.