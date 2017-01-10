High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Incyte Corporation, (NASDAQ: INCY), with a large market cap of 22287.08. Incyte Corporation is in the industry Biotechnology and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/4/1993. Incyte Corporation’s price right now is 119.04 (a change of 0.43% and change from open, -0.04%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.64% and for the month at 3.20%. The 20 day simple moving average is 17.90%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 37.44%. The 52 week high reached -0.71% and the low went to 116.44%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 18.21%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 16.25%, and for the quarter it has been 21.16%. For the half year, Incyte Corporation has seen performance at 39.45%. For the year to date it is 18.21%, so does a target price of 110.21 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Incyte Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 158.67, combined with a forward P/E of 84.6. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.53, P/S is 21.78, P/B is 60.17, P/cash is 31.1 and finally P/Free cash flow is 131.8.

With a current trading price of 119.04, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 0.75, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 124.52% after being 112.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 16.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 62.64%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 187.00%.

Incyte Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 43.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 34.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 56.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.90%, and return of investment of 6.30%. Long term debt is 1.74, with total debt totaling 0. However Incyte Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.7 and a quick ratio of 3.7.

The gross margin is 95.30%, with the operating margin at 16.40%. A healthy profit margin of 14.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 95.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 188.03, with the number of shares float at 187.06.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1372.17, with the volume today at 470980. The related volume is 2.03. The day high today has been -0.71% and the low, 43.40%. The GAP is 0.47%.

