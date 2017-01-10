High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Infosys Limited, (NYSE: INFY), with a large market cap of 33861.36. Infosys Limited is in the industry Technical & System Software and sector Technology. The home country is India, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/11/1999. Infosys Limited’s price right now is 14.85 (a change of -0.70% and change from open, -0.03%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.02% and for the month at 1.38%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.09%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -10.28%. The 52 week high reached -25.87% and the low went to 8.11%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.88%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.15%, and for the quarter it has been -3.10%. For the half year, Infosys Limited has seen performance at -16.62%. For the year to date it is 0.88%, so does a target price of 16.83 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Infosys Limited is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.42, combined with a forward P/E of 14.78. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.41, P/S is 3.45, P/B is 3.57, P/cash is 6.88 and finally P/Free cash flow is 56.48.

With a current trading price of 14.85, the company has a dividend yield of 2.54%, representing a payout ratio of 23.50%. The EPS is at 0.91, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.58% after being 3.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 145.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.67%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 6.10%.

Infosys Limited has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 10.70%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 152.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 22.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 18.70%, and return of investment of 16.80%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However Infosys Limited’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.9 and a quick ratio of 3.9.

The gross margin is 36.70%, with the operating margin at 24.80%. A healthy profit margin of 21.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 18.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 18.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2263.46, with the number of shares float at 2000.73.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 5349.4, with the volume today at 2914919. The related volume is 3.13. The day high today has been -4.84% and the low, 8.11%. The GAP is -0.67%.

