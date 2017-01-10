High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE:IR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Ingersoll-Rand Plc, (NYSE: IR), with a large market cap of 19393.11. Ingersoll-Rand Plc is in the industry Diversified Machinery and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is Ireland, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s price right now is 75.5 (a change of 0.81% and change from open, 0.47%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.31% and for the month at 1.43%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.51%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 12.37%. The 52 week high reached -4.68% and the low went to 63.71%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.19%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.97%, and for the quarter it has been 11.63%. For the half year, Ingersoll-Rand Plc has seen performance at 14.84%. For the year to date it is -0.19%, so does a target price of 80.32 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Ingersoll-Rand Plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.29, combined with a forward P/E of 16.65. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.46, P/S is 1.44, P/B is 2.87, P/cash is 12.89 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 75.5, the company has a dividend yield of 2.14%, representing a payout ratio of 21.50%. The EPS is at 5.64, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 6.94% after being -21.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 2.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.13%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 19.00%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 24.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.80%, and return of investment of 9.10%. Long term debt is 0.55, with total debt totaling 0.6. However Ingersoll-Rand Plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 30.90%, with the operating margin at 11.80%. A healthy profit margin of 11.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 84.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 258.92, with the number of shares float at 257.51.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2145.69, with the volume today at 245476. The related volume is 0.66. The day high today has been -4.68% and the low, 14.96%. The GAP is 0.33%.

