High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Intel Corporation, (NASDAQ: INTC), with a large market cap of 173311.74. Intel Corporation is in the industry Semiconductor – Broad Line and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/17/1980. Intel Corporation’s price right now is 36.8 (a change of 0.52% and change from open, 0.68%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.32% and for the month at 1.42%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.70%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.70%. The 52 week high reached -3.34% and the low went to 36.14%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.94%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.13%, and for the quarter it has been -3.18%. For the half year, Intel Corporation has seen performance at 8.11%. For the year to date it is 0.94%, so does a target price of 39.91 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Intel Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 17.21, combined with a forward P/E of 13.02. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.72, P/S is 2.99, P/B is 2.75, P/cash is 9.75 and finally P/Free cash flow is 30.32.

With a current trading price of 36.8, the company has a dividend yield of 2.84%, representing a payout ratio of 58.40%. The EPS is at 2.13, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 5.40% after being 0.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 8.60%.

Intel Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 9.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 16.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 9.70%, and return of investment of 13.60%. Long term debt is 0.38, with total debt totaling 0.44. However Intel Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.8 and a quick ratio of 1.5.

The gross margin is 61.60%, with the operating margin at 21.60%. A healthy profit margin of 17.90%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.04%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 66.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 4734, with the number of shares float at 4727.1.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 20441.04, with the volume today at 2963894. The related volume is 0.86. The day high today has been -1.47% and the low, 10.11%. The GAP is -0.16%.

