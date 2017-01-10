High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., (NYSE: ICE), with a large market cap of 33746.15. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is in the industry Diversified Investments and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/16/2005. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s price right now is 56.78 (a change of -0.43% and change from open, -0.56%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.69% and for the month at 1.46%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.14%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 6.84%. The 52 week high reached -5.09% and the low went to 26.54%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.06%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.21%, and for the quarter it has been 6.96%. For the half year, Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has seen performance at 11.18%. For the year to date it is 1.06%, so does a target price of 63.57 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 23.33, combined with a forward P/E of 18.6. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.75, P/S is 7.97, P/B is 2.19, P/cash is 70.01 and finally P/Free cash flow is 28.26.

With a current trading price of 56.78, the company has a dividend yield of 1.19%, representing a payout ratio of 26.80%. The EPS is at 2.44, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.62% after being 34.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 16.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 13.34%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 4.00%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 32.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 23.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 9.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.90%, and return of investment of 6.30%. Long term debt is 0.3, with total debt totaling 0.41. However Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 47.90%. A healthy profit margin of 34.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 93.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 591.83, with the number of shares float at 580.23.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2900.5, with the volume today at 317363. The related volume is 0.63. The day high today has been -5.09% and the low, 8.94%. The GAP is 0.14%.

