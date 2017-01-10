High Market Cap Stock of the Day – International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is International Business Machines Corporation, (NYSE: IBM), with a large market cap of 159937.42. International Business Machines Corporation is in the industry Information Technology Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1962. International Business Machines Corporation’s price right now is 166.91 (a change of -0.44% and change from open, -0.61%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.33% and for the month at 1.20%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.03%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.24%. The 52 week high reached -1.79% and the low went to 46.84%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.00%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.74%, and for the quarter it has been 8.67%. For the half year, International Business Machines Corporation has seen performance at 9.85%. For the year to date it is 1.00%, so does a target price of 156.62 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether International Business Machines Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 13.67, combined with a forward P/E of 12.04. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 4.8, P/S is 1.99, P/B is 9.4, P/cash is 15.85 and finally P/Free cash flow is 17.23.

With a current trading price of 166.91, the company has a dividend yield of 3.34%, representing a payout ratio of 43.90%. The EPS is at 12.27, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 3.13% after being -12.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 3.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 2.85%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -1.50%.

International Business Machines Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -0.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -3.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 76.40%. The management has seen a return of assets of 10.20%, and return of investment of 23.40%. Long term debt is 2.09, with total debt totaling 2.5. However International Business Machines Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.2 and a quick ratio of 1.2.

The gross margin is 48.40%, with the operating margin at 13.90%. A healthy profit margin of 14.80%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.05%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 59.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 954, with the number of shares float at 948.81.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3590.13, with the volume today at 521856. The related volume is 0.83. The day high today has been -1.79% and the low, 11.05%. The GAP is 0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.