High Market Cap Stock of the Day – International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is International Paper Company, (NYSE: IP), with a large market cap of 22004.04. International Paper Company is in the industry Packaging & Containers and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 1/2/1970. International Paper Company’s price right now is 53.76 (a change of 0.26% and change from open, 0.11%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.47% and for the month at 1.39%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.67%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 18.86%. The 52 week high reached -1.68% and the low went to 72.69%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.06%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.60%, and for the quarter it has been 15.70%. For the half year, International Paper Company has seen performance at 27.08%. For the year to date it is 1.06%, so does a target price of 51.33 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether International Paper Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 25.61, combined with a forward P/E of 13.29. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 3.33, P/S is 1.04, P/B is 5.24, P/cash is 8.59 and finally P/Free cash flow is 37.81.

With a current trading price of 53.76, the company has a dividend yield of 3.45%, representing a payout ratio of 83.70%. The EPS is at 2.09, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 20.66% after being 68.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 7.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.69%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 42.60%.

International Paper Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -7.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -2.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 21.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.80%, and return of investment of 11.50%. Long term debt is 2.57, with total debt totaling 2.59. However International Paper Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.3 and a quick ratio of 1.7.

The gross margin is 28.50%, with the operating margin at 7.20%. A healthy profit margin of 4.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 410.37, with the number of shares float at 408.68.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2710.98, with the volume today at 240665. The related volume is 0.51. The day high today has been -1.68% and the low, 24.71%. The GAP is 0.15%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.