High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Intuitive Surgical, Inc., (NASDAQ: ISRG), with a large market cap of 24722.11. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is in the industry Medical Appliances & Equipment and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/16/2000. Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s price right now is 648.2 (a change of 1.08% and change from open, 0.88%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.45% and for the month at 1.38%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.64%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -1.71%. The 52 week high reached -10.87% and the low went to 29.12%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.12%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.60%, and for the quarter it has been -10.69%. For the half year, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has seen performance at -4.81%. For the year to date it is 1.12%, so does a target price of 746.07 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 34.59, combined with a forward P/E of 26.1. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.67, P/S is 9.42, P/B is 4.48, P/cash is 11.16 and finally P/Free cash flow is 26.15.

With a current trading price of 648.2, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 18.54, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 10.72% after being 39.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 10.40%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.94%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.70%.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 15.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 14.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 13.00%, and return of investment of 13.20%. Long term debt is 0, with total debt totaling 0. However Intuitive Surgical, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 5.5 and a quick ratio of 5.2.

The gross margin is 69.40%, with the operating margin at 35.30%. A healthy profit margin of 27.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 93.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 38.55, with the number of shares float at 38.3.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 375.25, with the volume today at 47244. The related volume is 0.74. The day high today has been -5.81% and the low, 6.14%. The GAP is 0.19%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.