High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Invesco Ltd., (NYSE: IVZ), with a large market cap of 12599.14. Invesco Ltd. is in the industry Asset Management and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 8/25/1995. Invesco Ltd.’s price right now is 30.85 (a change of 0.00% and change from open, 0.00%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.23% and for the month at 2.04%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.03%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 4.27%. The 52 week high reached -7.47% and the low went to 36.55%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.68%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.74%, and for the quarter it has been 0.03%. For the half year, Invesco Ltd. has seen performance at 21.74%. For the year to date it is 1.68%, so does a target price of 34.79 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Invesco Ltd. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.47, combined with a forward P/E of 12.16. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.52, P/S is 2.64, P/B is 1.65, P/cash is 7.97 and finally P/Free cash flow is 28.49.

With a current trading price of 30.85, the company has a dividend yield of 3.63%, representing a payout ratio of 55.10%. The EPS is at 1.99, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 13.35% after being -0.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.15%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 0.50%.

Invesco Ltd. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -5.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 10.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.50%, and return of investment of 6.10%. Long term debt is 0.77, with total debt totaling 0.77. However Invesco Ltd.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 70.00%, with the operating margin at 24.80%. A healthy profit margin of 17.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 85.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 408.4, with the number of shares float at 402.18.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3602.81, with the volume today at 247342. The related volume is 0.39. The day high today has been -7.47% and the low, 13.40%. The GAP is 0.00%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.