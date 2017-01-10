High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., (NYSE: ITUB), with a large market cap of 68541.69. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is in the industry Foreign Regional Banks and sector Financial. The home country is Brazil, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/25/2002. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s price right now is 11.26 (a change of 0.81% and change from open, -0.27%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.97% and for the month at 2.40%. The 20 day simple moving average is 9.17%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 21.96%. The 52 week high reached -6.19% and the low went to 139.77%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 8.70%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 13.28%, and for the quarter it has been 5.52%. For the half year, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has seen performance at 29.76%. For the year to date it is 8.70%, so does a target price of 10.31 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 10.84, combined with a forward P/E of 10.59. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.62, P/S is 1.39, P/B is 2.1, P/cash is 0.33 and finally P/Free cash flow is 4.66.

With a current trading price of 11.26, the company has a dividend yield of 1.70%, representing a payout ratio of 29.80%. The EPS is at 1.03, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -0.66% after being 14.00% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 9.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.68%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -41.60%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 13.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 19.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 1.70%, and return of investment of 8.00%. Long term debt is 1.19, with total debt totaling 5.21. However Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 28.30%. A healthy profit margin of 14.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 52.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 24.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 6136.23, with the number of shares float at 3111.35.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 14322.38, with the volume today at 1774716. The related volume is 0.71. The day high today has been -6.19% and the low, 25.61%. The GAP is 1.07%.

