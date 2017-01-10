High Market Cap Stock of the Day – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., (NASDAQ: JBHT), with a large market cap of 10811.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is in the industry Trucking and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s price right now is 98.13 (a change of 1.30% and change from open, 1.20%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.90% and for the month at 1.62%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.50%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 16.30%. The 52 week high reached -4.15% and the low went to 56.04%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.21%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.09%, and for the quarter it has been 20.29%. For the half year, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has seen performance at 14.59%. For the year to date it is -0.21%, so does a target price of 98.67 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 25.62, combined with a forward P/E of 23.12. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.13, P/S is 1.67, P/B is 7.88, P/cash is 1965.76 and finally P/Free cash flow is 108.66.

With a current trading price of 98.13, the company has a dividend yield of 0.91%, representing a payout ratio of 22.80%. The EPS is at 3.78, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 11.06% after being 15.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 18.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.04%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -2.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 6.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 10.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 32.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 11.70%, and return of investment of 19.70%. Long term debt is 0.68, with total debt totaling 0. However J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 20.10%, with the operating margin at 11.10%. A healthy profit margin of 6.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 2.80%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 72.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 111.61, with the number of shares float at 87.9.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1036.97, with the volume today at 99488. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -4.15% and the low, 24.20%. The GAP is 0.10%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.