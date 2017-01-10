High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Juniper Networks, Inc., (NYSE: JNPR), with a large market cap of 10789.9. Juniper Networks, Inc. is in the industry Networking & Communication Devices and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/25/1999. Juniper Networks, Inc.’s price right now is 28.42 (a change of 0.09% and change from open, 0.05%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.75% and for the month at 1.62%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.81%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 17.70%. The 52 week high reached -2.72% and the low went to 35.25%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.46%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.31%, and for the quarter it has been 14.86%. For the half year, Juniper Networks, Inc. has seen performance at 25.20%. For the year to date it is 0.46%, so does a target price of 28.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Juniper Networks, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 18.34, combined with a forward P/E of 12.7. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.51, P/S is 2.19, P/B is 2.27, P/cash is 4.65 and finally P/Free cash flow is 20.82.

With a current trading price of 28.42, the company has a dividend yield of 1.41%, representing a payout ratio of 25.40%. The EPS is at 1.55, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.07% after being 317.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 6.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 12.13%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.70%.

Juniper Networks, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 3.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 12.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 6.70%, and return of investment of 10.60%. Long term debt is 0.45, with total debt totaling 0.45. However Juniper Networks, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 2.3 and a quick ratio of 2.2.

The gross margin is 62.70%, with the operating margin at 17.90%. A healthy profit margin of 12.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 87.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 380.06, with the number of shares float at 367.05.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4362.47, with the volume today at 281248. The related volume is 0.37. The day high today has been -2.72% and the low, 15.29%. The GAP is 0.04%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.