High Market Cap Stock of the Day – KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is KB Financial Group Inc., (NYSE: KB), with a large market cap of 15099.93. KB Financial Group Inc. is in the industry Foreign Regional Banks and sector Financial. The home country is South Korea, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/13/2001. KB Financial Group Inc.’s price right now is 36.28 (a change of 2.28% and change from open, 0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.04% and for the month at 1.06%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.53%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.47%. The 52 week high reached -5.91% and the low went to 58.84%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.51%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -3.27%, and for the quarter it has been 3.87%. For the half year, KB Financial Group Inc. has seen performance at 26.23%. For the year to date it is 0.51%, so does a target price of 41 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether KB Financial Group Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 7.87, combined with a forward P/E of 8.43. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.02, P/S is 1.79, P/B is 0.53, P/cash is 0.52 and finally P/Free cash flow is 9.69.

With a current trading price of 36.28, the company has a dividend yield of 2.39%, representing a payout ratio of 18.30%. The EPS is at 4.51, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -22.75% after being 21.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 59.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 3.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 39.90%.

KB Financial Group Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.90%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.50%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.60%, and return of investment of 6.40%. Long term debt is 1.57, with total debt totaling 1.57. However KB Financial Group Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 53.50%. A healthy profit margin of 20.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 12.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 6.60%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 425.71, with the number of shares float at 363.58.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 138.7, with the volume today at 18747. The related volume is 0.78. The day high today has been -5.35% and the low, 5.59%. The GAP is 1.95%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.