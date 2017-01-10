High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Kellogg Company (NYSE:K)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Kellogg Company, (NYSE: K), with a large market cap of 25303.92. Kellogg Company is in the industry Processed & Packaged Goods and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/17/1984. Kellogg Company’s price right now is 71.92 (a change of -0.29% and change from open, -0.42%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.26% and for the month at 1.28%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.76%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -5.82%. The 52 week high reached -16.38% and the low went to 7.47%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -2.14%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -0.72%, and for the quarter it has been -4.85%. For the half year, Kellogg Company has seen performance at -10.52%. For the year to date it is -2.14%, so does a target price of 81.24 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Kellogg Company is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 36.26, combined with a forward P/E of 18.12. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 5.49, P/S is 1.94, P/B is 11.56, P/cash is 73.13 and finally P/Free cash flow is 58.04.

With a current trading price of 71.92, the company has a dividend yield of 2.88%, representing a payout ratio of 100.40%. The EPS is at 1.99, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 8.06% after being -1.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 32.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 6.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 43.20%.

Kellogg Company has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 33.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of 4.60%, and return of investment of 9.40%. Long term debt is 2.88, with total debt totaling 3.61. However Kellogg Company’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.7 and a quick ratio of 0.4.

The gross margin is 39.10%, with the operating margin at 9.60%. A healthy profit margin of 5.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 19.60%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 82.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 350.81, with the number of shares float at 348.66.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1591.34, with the volume today at 153420. The related volume is 0.55. The day high today has been -7.58% and the low, 1.67%. The GAP is 0.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.