High Market Cap Stock of the Day – KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is KeyCorp, (NYSE: KEY), with a large market cap of 19690.67. KeyCorp is in the industry Regional – Midwest Banks and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/5/1987. KeyCorp’s price right now is 18.27 (a change of 0.06% and change from open, -0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.93% and for the month at 2.00%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.15%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 38.54%. The 52 week high reached -2.09% and the low went to 89.76%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.05%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.05%, and for the quarter it has been 44.71%. For the half year, KeyCorp has seen performance at 64.74%. For the year to date it is -0.05%, so does a target price of 18.88 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether KeyCorp is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.7, combined with a forward P/E of 14.09. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.83, P/S is 6.72, P/B is 1.3, P/cash is 5.28 and finally P/Free cash flow is 14.74.

With a current trading price of 18.27, the company has a dividend yield of 1.86%, representing a payout ratio of 36.50%. The EPS is at 0.88, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 18.68% after being 1.20% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 16.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.31%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -35.60%.

KeyCorp has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 34.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -5.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.70%, and return of investment of 9.10%. Long term debt is 0.91, with total debt totaling 0.91. However KeyCorp’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at 79.80%. A healthy profit margin of 26.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1078.35, with the number of shares float at 1076.19.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 15877.7, with the volume today at 1001046. The related volume is 0.36. The day high today has been -2.09% and the low, 32.75%. The GAP is 0.38%.

