High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Kimberly-Clark Corporation, (NYSE: KMB), with a large market cap of 40910.43. Kimberly-Clark Corporation is in the industry Personal Products and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/17/1984. Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s price right now is 114.12 (a change of -0.45% and change from open, -0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.03% and for the month at 1.05%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.14%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -7.78%. The 52 week high reached -16.56% and the low went to 3.37%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.46%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.26%, and for the quarter it has been -6.05%. For the half year, Kimberly-Clark Corporation has seen performance at -14.50%. For the year to date it is 0.46%, so does a target price of 123.58 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Kimberly-Clark Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.86, combined with a forward P/E of 18.1. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.74, P/S is 2.25, P/B is 138.12, P/cash is 46.28 and finally P/Free cash flow is 46.23.

With a current trading price of 114.12, the company has a dividend yield of 3.21%, representing a payout ratio of 65.80%. The EPS is at 5.5, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 5.53% after being -29.30% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -9.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 7.60%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 7.80%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of 13.40%, and return of investment of 15.60%. Long term debt is 21.76, with total debt totaling 25.79. However Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.9 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 36.30%, with the operating margin at 17.10%. A healthy profit margin of 11.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.34%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 69.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 356.86, with the number of shares float at 356.42.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1901.49, with the volume today at 283801. The related volume is 0.86. The day high today has been -2.13% and the low, 3.37%. The GAP is -0.12%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.