High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Kimco Realty Corporation, (NYSE: KIM), with a large market cap of 10947.8. Kimco Realty Corporation is in the industry REIT – Retail and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/22/1991. Kimco Realty Corporation’s price right now is 25.42 (a change of -0.61% and change from open, -0.33%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.80% and for the month at 2.02%. The 20 day simple moving average is -0.19%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -8.97%. The 52 week high reached -19.59% and the low went to 6.55%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.63%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -1.36%, and for the quarter it has been -7.31%. For the half year, Kimco Realty Corporation has seen performance at -17.77%. For the year to date it is 1.63%, so does a target price of 28.72 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Kimco Realty Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.89, combined with a forward P/E of 43.05. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 9.32, P/B is 2.03, P/cash is 64.21 and finally P/Free cash flow is 77.26.

With a current trading price of 25.42, the company has a dividend yield of 4.22%, representing a payout ratio of 108.40%. The EPS is at 1.22, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -29.29% after being 123.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 69.30%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -283.90%.

Kimco Realty Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 7.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 7.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.50%, and return of investment of 2.70%. Long term debt is 0.94, with total debt totaling 0.94. However Kimco Realty Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is 74.70%, with the operating margin at 24.10%. A healthy profit margin of 33.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 92.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 428.15, with the number of shares float at 412.86.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 3710.89, with the volume today at 339092. The related volume is 0.52. The day high today has been -5.74% and the low, 4.41%. The GAP is -0.27%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.