High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Kinder Morgan, Inc., (NYSE: KMI), with a large market cap of 48042.53. Kinder Morgan, Inc. is in the industry Oil & Gas Pipelines and sector Basic Materials. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 2/11/2011. Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s price right now is 21.72 (a change of 0.35% and change from open, -0.16%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.08% and for the month at 1.90%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.73%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.18%. The 52 week high reached -6.48% and the low went to 99.36%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.49%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.64%, and for the quarter it has been 0.41%. For the half year, Kinder Morgan, Inc. has seen performance at 13.97%. For the year to date it is 4.49%, so does a target price of 25.22 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Kinder Morgan, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 30.56. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 3.61, P/B is 1.39, P/cash is 75.3 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 21.72, the company has a dividend yield of 2.31%, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.15, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 15.50% after being -88.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 17.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -0.50%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -220.60%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -10.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.90%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -0.90%. The management has seen a return of assets of -0.40%, and return of investment of 2.40%. Long term debt is 1.11, with total debt totaling 1.2. However Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.6 and a quick ratio of 0.5.

The gross margin is 57.40%, with the operating margin at 15.30%. A healthy profit margin of -2.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 56.00%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 2220.08, with the number of shares float at 1927.74.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 14640.85, with the volume today at 2344310. The related volume is 0.92. The day high today has been -3.70% and the low, 11.76%. The GAP is 0.51%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.