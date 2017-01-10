High Market Cap Stock of the Day – KKR & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is KKR & Co. L.P., (NYSE: KKR), with a large market cap of 13554.14. KKR & Co. L.P. is in the industry Asset Management and sector Financial. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/15/2010. KKR & Co. L.P.’s price right now is 17.35 (a change of 1.23% and change from open, 0.75%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.90% and for the month at 2.57%. The 20 day simple moving average is 11.65%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 23.39%. The 52 week high reached -1.25% and the low went to 67.08%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 11.37%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 4.90%, and for the quarter it has been 21.84%. For the half year, KKR & Co. L.P. has seen performance at 40.51%. For the year to date it is 11.37%, so does a target price of 18.96 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether KKR & Co. L.P. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 65.42, combined with a forward P/E of 8.23. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.67, P/S is 7.81, P/B is 1.43, P/cash is 3.9 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 17.35, the company has a dividend yield of 3.73%, representing a payout ratio of 190.40%. The EPS is at 0.26, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 160.38% after being -12.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -8.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 24.49%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 274.10%.

KKR & Co. L.P. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 264.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 19.10%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 2.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 0.30%, and return of investment of -3.70%. Long term debt is 3.3, with total debt totaling 3.3. However KKR & Co. L.P.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at -1.90%. A healthy profit margin of 8.60%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 62.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 790.79, with the number of shares float at 790.79.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2871.56, with the volume today at 827746. The related volume is 1.65. The day high today has been -1.25% and the low, 27.76%. The GAP is 0.47%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.