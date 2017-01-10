High Market Cap Stock of the Day – KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is KLA-Tencor Corporation, (NASDAQ: KLAC), with a large market cap of 12426.31. KLA-Tencor Corporation is in the industry Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. KLA-Tencor Corporation’s price right now is 79.07 (a change of -0.65% and change from open, -0.66%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.69% and for the month at 2.02%. The 20 day simple moving average is 1.43%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 8.78%. The 52 week high reached -4.99% and the low went to 29.71%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.16%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 0.42%, and for the quarter it has been 10.31%. For the half year, KLA-Tencor Corporation has seen performance at 8.59%. For the year to date it is 1.16%, so does a target price of 79.7 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether KLA-Tencor Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 16.01, combined with a forward P/E of 13.72. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.76, P/S is 4.02, P/B is 15.89, P/cash is 4.98 and finally P/Free cash flow is 33.81.

With a current trading price of 79.07, the company has a dividend yield of 2.71%, representing a payout ratio of 41.60%. The EPS is at 4.97, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 7.55% after being 100.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -0.70%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 21.20%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 70.80%.

KLA-Tencor Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 16.80%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -1.20%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 134.50%. The management has seen a return of assets of 16.10%, and return of investment of 21.50%. Long term debt is 3.86, with total debt totaling 0. However KLA-Tencor Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 4 and a quick ratio of 3.3.

The gross margin is 62.10%, with the operating margin at 33.90%. A healthy profit margin of 25.10%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 89.80%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 156.13, with the number of shares float at 155.51.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1975.24, with the volume today at 84121. The related volume is 0.25. The day high today has been -4.99% and the low, 8.66%. The GAP is 0.01%.

