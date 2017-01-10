High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Koninklijke Philips N.V., (NYSE: PHG), with a large market cap of 27925.22. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is in the industry Electronic Equipment and sector Consumer Goods. The home country is Netherlands, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/30/1987. Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s price right now is 30.42 (a change of 0.16% and change from open, 0.03%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 0.88% and for the month at 0.85%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.79%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 9.48%. The 52 week high reached -0.69% and the low went to 34.18%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -0.65%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.67%, and for the quarter it has been 3.51%. For the half year, Koninklijke Philips N.V. has seen performance at 20.95%. For the year to date it is -0.65%, so does a target price of 33 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Koninklijke Philips N.V. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 70.14, combined with a forward P/E of 17.42. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.6, P/S is 1.08, P/B is 2.28, P/cash is 13.42 and finally P/Free cash flow is 25.13.

With a current trading price of 30.42, the company has a dividend yield of 2.96%, representing a payout ratio of 80.20%. The EPS is at 0.43, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 18.41% after being 77.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -22.50%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 43.80%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 15.20%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 1.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 1.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 6.70%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.50%, and return of investment of 4.10%. Long term debt is 0.42, with total debt totaling 0.5. However Koninklijke Philips N.V.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 42.00%, with the operating margin at 5.00%. A healthy profit margin of 3.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of *TBA, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 7.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 919.5, with the number of shares float at 914.7.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 1325.49, with the volume today at 291447. The related volume is 1.26. The day high today has been -0.69% and the low, 7.91%. The GAP is 0.13%.

