High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Korea Electric Power Corporation, (NYSE: KEP), with a large market cap of 23197.88. Korea Electric Power Corporation is in the industry Electric Utilities and sector Utilities. The home country is South Korea, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 10/27/1994. Korea Electric Power Corporation’s price right now is 17.86 (a change of 0.31% and change from open, 0.37%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.76% and for the month at 1.52%. The 20 day simple moving average is -9.60%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -26.28%. The 52 week high reached -37.03% and the low went to 0.37%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -3.63%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -7.53%, and for the quarter it has been -23.13%. For the half year, Korea Electric Power Corporation has seen performance at -32.64%. For the year to date it is -3.63%, so does a target price of 22.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Korea Electric Power Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 3.24, combined with a forward P/E of 3.73. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 0.13, P/S is 0.46, P/B is 0.38, P/cash is 3.52 and finally P/Free cash flow is 5.45.

With a current trading price of 17.86, the company has a dividend yield of 7.68%, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 5.49, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -4.59% after being 382.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 155.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 25.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -68.40%.

Korea Electric Power Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 3.10%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 8.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.10%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.10%, and return of investment of 4.90%. Long term debt is 0.64, with total debt totaling 0.77. However Korea Electric Power Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.8 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 26.60%, with the operating margin at 24.30%. A healthy profit margin of 15.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 51.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 4.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1302.52, with the number of shares float at 1050.24.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 703.74, with the volume today at 194051. The related volume is 1.58. The day high today has been -20.67% and the low, 0.37%. The GAP is -0.06%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.