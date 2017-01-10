High Market Cap Stock of the Day – L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc., (NYSE: LLL), with a large market cap of 11816.85. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is in the industry Aerospace/Defense Products & Services and sector Industrial Goods. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 5/19/1998. L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.’s price right now is 152.02 (a change of -0.56% and change from open, -0.55%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.68% and for the month at 1.45%. The 20 day simple moving average is 0.49%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 5.98%. The 52 week high reached -6.11% and the low went to 46.53%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 0.50%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -5.38%, and for the quarter it has been 1.30%. For the half year, L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has seen performance at 3.53%. For the year to date it is 0.50%, so does a target price of 173.92 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 14.73, combined with a forward P/E of 18.25. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.52, P/S is 1.22, P/B is 2.59, P/cash is 28.75 and finally P/Free cash flow is 67.91.

With a current trading price of 152.02, the company has a dividend yield of 1.83%, representing a payout ratio of 59.60%. The EPS is at 10.38, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 5.23% after being -51.50% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -13.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 9.71%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 20.20%.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -2.30%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to -4.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 8.00%. The management has seen a return of assets of 3.00%, and return of investment of 5.60%. Long term debt is 0.61, with total debt totaling 0.73. However L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.5 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 9.60%, with the operating margin at 10.70%. A healthy profit margin of 3.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.70%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 80.50%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 77.3, with the number of shares float at 76.6.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 608.45, with the volume today at 44832. The related volume is 0.42. The day high today has been -6.11% and the low, 15.36%. The GAP is -0.01%.

