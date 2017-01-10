High Market Cap Stock of the Day – L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is L Brands, Inc., (NYSE: LB), with a large market cap of 17761.06. L Brands, Inc. is in the industry Apparel Stores and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/1/1985. L Brands, Inc.’s price right now is 61.51 (a change of 0.34% and change from open, 1.08%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.89% and for the month at 2.28%. The 20 day simple moving average is -10.77%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -13.42%. The 52 week high reached -33.08% and the low went to 5.18%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been -6.90%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -17.84%, and for the quarter it has been -13.18%. For the half year, L Brands, Inc. has seen performance at -10.18%. For the year to date it is -6.90%, so does a target price of 70.32 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether L Brands, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 15.53, combined with a forward P/E of 16.34. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.55, P/S is 1.42, P/B is *TBA, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 61.51, the company has a dividend yield of 3.92%, representing a payout ratio of 56.90%. The EPS is at 3.95, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 4.22% after being 20.70% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 11.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.00%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -24.10%.

L Brands, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 4.80%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -126.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 14.90%, and return of investment of 27.70%. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However L Brands, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 0.6.

The gross margin is 41.50%, with the operating margin at 16.80%. A healthy profit margin of 9.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 15.45%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 75.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 289.74, with the number of shares float at 240.15.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2258.11, with the volume today at 189272. The related volume is 0.48. The day high today has been -18.53% and the low, 1.40%. The GAP is -0.73%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.