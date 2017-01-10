High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, (NYSE: LH), with a large market cap of 13441.66. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is in the industry Medical Laboratories & Research and sector Healthcare. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/29/1990. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s price right now is 130.64 (a change of -0.07% and change from open, -0.26%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.35% and for the month at 1.46%. The 20 day simple moving average is 3.20%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.28%. The 52 week high reached -7.56% and the low went to 33.59%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.83%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.44%, and for the quarter it has been -5.86%. For the half year, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has seen performance at -3.56%. For the year to date it is 1.83%, so does a target price of 146.29 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 20.62, combined with a forward P/E of 13.56. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 2.01, P/S is 1.41, P/B is 2.44, P/cash is 23.68 and finally P/Free cash flow is 23.42.

With a current trading price of 130.64, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 6.34, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 9.50% after being -26.60% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -3.90%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 10.26%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 13.80%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 4.20%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.60%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 13.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of 5.00%, and return of investment of 6.30%. Long term debt is 0.99, with total debt totaling 1.12. However Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.4 and a quick ratio of 1.3.

The gross margin is 32.90%, with the operating margin at 13.60%. A healthy profit margin of 7.40%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 94.30%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 102.82, with the number of shares float at 102.52.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 752.2, with the volume today at 71671. The related volume is 0.55. The day high today has been -0.27% and the low, 9.31%. The GAP is 0.19%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.