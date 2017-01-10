High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Lam Research Corporation, (NASDAQ: LRCX), with a large market cap of 17639.67. Lam Research Corporation is in the industry Semiconductor Equipment & Materials and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/26/1990. Lam Research Corporation’s price right now is 108.34 (a change of -0.47% and change from open, -0.57%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.79% and for the month at 1.90%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.12%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 19.65%. The 52 week high reached -1.82% and the low went to 74.35%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 2.96%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 2.61%, and for the quarter it has been 8.95%. For the half year, Lam Research Corporation has seen performance at 27.06%. For the year to date it is 2.96%, so does a target price of 117.11 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Lam Research Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 21.66, combined with a forward P/E of 13.54. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 1.88, P/S is 2.98, P/B is 2.83, P/cash is 2.45 and finally P/Free cash flow is 17.37.

With a current trading price of 108.34, the company has a dividend yield of 1.65%, representing a payout ratio of 21.50%. The EPS is at 5.03, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -3.67% after being 40.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is -2.10%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 11.55%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -11.50%.

Lam Research Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.00%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 12.70%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 15.20%. The management has seen a return of assets of 8.00%, and return of investment of 9.00%. Long term debt is 0.58, with total debt totaling 0.73. However Lam Research Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 3.9 and a quick ratio of 3.5.

The gross margin is 44.10%, with the operating margin at 17.80%. A healthy profit margin of 15.00%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.40%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to *TBA. Shares outstanding at the moment is 162.04, with the number of shares float at 162.04.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2301.41, with the volume today at 137968. The related volume is 0.35. The day high today has been -1.82% and the low, 16.14%. The GAP is 0.10%.

