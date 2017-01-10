High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Las Vegas Sands Corp., (NYSE: LVS), with a large market cap of 43966.89. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is in the industry Resorts & Casinos and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 12/15/2004. Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s price right now is 56.7 (a change of 1.78% and change from open, 1.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.94% and for the month at 2.83%. The 20 day simple moving average is -1.23%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 11.13%. The 52 week high reached -9.40% and the low went to 71.61%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.31%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is -9.98%, and for the quarter it has been -3.35%. For the half year, Las Vegas Sands Corp. has seen performance at 24.43%. For the year to date it is 4.31%, so does a target price of 61 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Las Vegas Sands Corp. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 27.23, combined with a forward P/E of 20.98. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is 58.56, P/S is 3.93, P/B is 6.98, P/cash is 24.56 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 56.7, the company has a dividend yield of 5.17%, representing a payout ratio of 137.20%. The EPS is at 2.05, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 12.73% after being -29.90% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 36.80%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 0.47%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -0.90%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 2.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 11.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 24.80%. The management has seen a return of assets of 7.90%, and return of investment of 16.10%. Long term debt is 1.51, with total debt totaling 1.54. However Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1 and a quick ratio of 1.

The gross margin is 48.80%, with the operating margin at 22.50%. A healthy profit margin of 14.50%. Insider ownership is at a value of 8.30%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 41.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 789.21, with the number of shares float at 393.28.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4602.01, with the volume today at 927081. The related volume is 1.16. The day high today has been -9.40% and the low, 7.92%. The GAP is 0.68%.

