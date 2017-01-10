High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Level 3 Communications, Inc., (NYSE: LVLT), with a large market cap of 21167.28. Level 3 Communications, Inc. is in the industry Diversified Communication Services and sector Technology. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 3/31/1998. Level 3 Communications, Inc.’s price right now is 58.41 (a change of -0.39% and change from open, -0.56%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 1.33% and for the month at 1.17%. The 20 day simple moving average is 4.72%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 12.14%. The 52 week high reached -1.40% and the low went to 39.97%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.05%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 3.22%, and for the quarter it has been 27.98%. For the half year, Level 3 Communications, Inc. has seen performance at 10.77%. For the year to date it is 4.05%, so does a target price of 62 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Level 3 Communications, Inc. is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 5.74, combined with a forward P/E of 31.22. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 2.58, P/B is 1.97, P/cash is 13.49 and finally P/Free cash flow is 21.8.

With a current trading price of 58.41, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of 0.00%. The EPS is at 10.21, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 18.04% after being 688.10% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 30.00%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is 14200.00%.

Level 3 Communications, Inc. has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of -1.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 18.00%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of 5.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of 2.20%, and return of investment of 19.50%. Long term debt is 1.01, with total debt totaling 1.01. However Level 3 Communications, Inc.’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.6 and a quick ratio of 1.6.

The gross margin is 49.80%, with the operating margin at 17.20%. A healthy profit margin of 6.70%. Insider ownership is at a value of 0.50%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 88.40%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 360.97, with the number of shares float at 357.33.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 4053.45, with the volume today at 668501. The related volume is 0.95. The day high today has been -1.40% and the low, 25.75%. The GAP is 0.17%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.