High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Liberty Broadband Corporation, (NASDAQ: LBRDK), with a large market cap of 11490.3. Liberty Broadband Corporation is in the industry Broadcasting – TV and sector Services. The home country is USA, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 11/5/2014. Liberty Broadband Corporation’s price right now is 75.01 (a change of -0.11% and change from open, -0.09%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 2.25% and for the month at 2.04%. The 20 day simple moving average is 5.40%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 15.11%. The 52 week high reached -1.13% and the low went to 81.63%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 1.39%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 1.29%, and for the quarter it has been 6.84%. For the half year, Liberty Broadband Corporation has seen performance at 21.66%. For the year to date it is 1.39%, so does a target price of 77.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Liberty Broadband Corporation is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is 11.86, combined with a forward P/E of 88.35. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 148.44, P/B is 1.62, P/cash is *TBA and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 75.01, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at 6.33, and growth for the next year is projected to reach -85.90% after being 2182.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is *TBA, and for the next five years it is estimated to be *TBA. EPS growth quarter over quarter is *TBA.

Liberty Broadband Corporation has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 35.40%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of *TBA. The management has seen a return of assets of *TBA, and return of investment of *TBA. Long term debt is *TBA, with total debt totaling *TBA. However Liberty Broadband Corporation’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of *TBA and a quick ratio of *TBA.

The gross margin is *TBA, with the operating margin at *TBA. A healthy profit margin of *TBA. Insider ownership is at a value of 10.85%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.70%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 153, with the number of shares float at 153.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 550.49, with the volume today at 34933. The related volume is 0.37. The day high today has been -1.13% and the low, 17.87%. The GAP is -0.03%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.