High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Liberty Global plc, (NASDAQ: LBTYA), with a large market cap of 32952.01. Liberty Global plc is in the industry CATV Systems and sector Services. The home country is United Kingdom, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 6/3/2004. Liberty Global plc’s price right now is 33.67 (a change of -0.36% and change from open, -0.68%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.01% and for the month at 2.37%. The 20 day simple moving average is 7.29%, with the 200 day simple moving average at 0.77%. The 52 week high reached -15.51% and the low went to 28.71%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 10.46%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 11.37%, and for the quarter it has been 4.07%. For the half year, Liberty Global plc has seen performance at 15.01%. For the year to date it is 10.46%, so does a target price of 40.76 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Liberty Global plc is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 379.66. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 1.9, P/B is 4.03, P/cash is 65.11 and finally P/Free cash flow is 9.92.

With a current trading price of 33.67, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -0.68, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 400.00% after being -8.40% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is 20.60%, and for the next five years it is estimated to be -0.33%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -254.20%.

Liberty Global plc has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 0.60%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to 15.30%. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -5.60%. The management has seen a return of assets of -0.80%, and return of investment of 2.50%. Long term debt is 4.67, with total debt totaling 4.93. However Liberty Global plc’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 0.3 and a quick ratio of 0.3.

The gross margin is 63.00%, with the operating margin at 13.00%. A healthy profit margin of -3.30%. Insider ownership is at a value of 1.20%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 96.90%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 975.2, with the number of shares float at 975.2.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 2512.99, with the volume today at 242697. The related volume is 0.57. The day high today has been -0.85% and the low, 18.14%. The GAP is 0.33%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.