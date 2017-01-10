High Market Cap Stock of the Day – Liberty LiLAC Group (NASDAQ:LILA)

Today’s High Market Cap Stock of the day is Liberty LiLAC Group, (NASDAQ: LILA), with a large market cap of 31969.96. Liberty LiLAC Group is in the industry CATV Systems and sector Services. The home country is Chile, and was first put on the stock market on the IPO date, 7/14/2015. Liberty LiLAC Group’s price right now is 22.76 (a change of -0.87% and change from open, -0.65%).

It has been an interesting month, with volatility for the week at 3.12% and for the month at 3.21%. The 20 day simple moving average is 2.31%, with the 200 day simple moving average at -25.18%. The 52 week high reached -46.61% and the low went to 19.16%.

Performance wise, this week performance has been 4.55%. Looking more long-term, this month performance is 8.40%, and for the quarter it has been -18.09%. For the half year, Liberty LiLAC Group has seen performance at -33.45%. For the year to date it is 4.55%, so does a target price of 31.5 seem reasonable?

Using these values we can determine whether Liberty LiLAC Group is undervalued and see if the target price does in fact seem reasonable. The P/E is *TBA, combined with a forward P/E of 20.35. The following values ideally want to be as low as possible; PEG is *TBA, P/S is 15.15, P/B is 0.93, P/cash is 66.99 and finally P/Free cash flow is *TBA.

With a current trading price of 22.76, the company has a dividend yield of *TBA, representing a payout ratio of *TBA. The EPS is at -3.69, and growth for the next year is projected to reach 246.80% after being 265.80% for this year. For the past five years the EPS growth is *TBA, and for the next five years it is estimated to be 47.90%. EPS growth quarter over quarter is -167.90%.

Liberty LiLAC Group has seen a sales growth quarter over quarter of 189.50%, with sales growth of the past five years coming to *TBA. Investors has also seen a return of equity of -10.30%. The management has seen a return of assets of -2.70%, and return of investment of 8.20%. Long term debt is 1.36, with total debt totaling 1.4. However Liberty LiLAC Group’s ability to meet these debts is for current ratio of 1.1 and a quick ratio of 1.1.

The gross margin is 58.90%, with the operating margin at 11.50%. A healthy profit margin of -11.20%. Insider ownership is at a value of 2.10%, while institutions brings a the ownership of institutions to 79.20%. Shares outstanding at the moment is 1392.42, with the number of shares float at 1075.43.

The average volume is expected to be quite high for a high market cap stock and the average volume is 454.48, with the volume today at 14062. The related volume is 0.18. The day high today has been -18.16% and the low, 19.16%. The GAP is -0.22%.

Disclaimer: Remember there is a risk to your investment, this is not a recommendation, nor personal advice, never invest more than you are able too loose.